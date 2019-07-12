Lodge Hill Capital Has Decreased Its Stake in Caterpillar Del (CAT) by $41.72 Million; River Road Asset Management Stake in Kinder Morgan Class P (KMI) Has Increased by $5.56 Million as Stock Price Rose

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Class P (KMI) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 278,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.23 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.58M, up from 3.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Class P for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.4. About 1.62 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 06/03/2018 MORNEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MAKES SENSE FOR CANADA; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – MANY OF RATES SET ON NEGOTIATED RATE ARRANGEMENTS THAT CO BELIEVES SHOULD NOT BE SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT DUE TO CHANGES IN TAX LAW; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet premiers on pipeline strife; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Morneau: Deal Expected to Close in August, Subject to Kinder Morgan Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CONTINUE TO EXPECT A 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.80 PER SHARE, FOLLOWED BY $1.00 PER SHARE IN 2019 AND $1.25 PER SHARE IN 2020; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PREPARED TO DO WHATEVER IT TAKES TO GET PIPELINE BUILT, INCLUDING TAKING A STAKE IN THE PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – Canada energy minister: Ottawa still in talks with Kinder Morgan; 19/04/2018 – CANADA’S ENERGY MINISTER: KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS STILL INTERESTED IN TALKING TO THE CANADIAN GOVERNMENT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN STILL SEES FY DCF/SHARE $2.05; 29/05/2018 – CANADA GOVERNMENT TO GIVE 9 AM ET (1300 GMT) BRIEFING ON DECISION FOR AID TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION – GOV’T OFFICIAL

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 74.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 309,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 105,146 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.25M, down from 414,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.06. About 956,168 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE COVERED CATERPILLAR SHORT AROUND $90-$100: CNBC; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES EAME UP 15%; 26/04/2018 – Caterpillar’s Caution Finds an Echo in Asia in Komatsu’s Outlook; 06/04/2018 – Option Pit’s Sebastian Has a Trade for Caterpillar (Video); 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Office Changes; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – VOTED TO MAINTAIN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.78 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-Q; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS WILL CLOSE FACILITIES IN TEXAS, PANAMA, ALSO CONTEMPLATING CLOSURE OF ENGINE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ILLINOIS

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 EPS, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78 billion for 10.90 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $365.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 120 shares to 3,112 shares, valued at $8.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) by 13,088 shares to 346,843 shares, valued at $29.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.