Lodge Hill Capital Has Decreased Its Lear (LEA) Holding by $2.50 Million; Valuation Declined; Amalgamated Bank Boosted Its Firstenergy (FE) Holding by $594,132

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 24.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 14,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 72,057 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 57,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 3.58M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY FILES FOR DOE EMERGENCY ORDER TO KEEP PLANTS ONLINE; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions and FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Company File Voluntary Petitions for Chapter 11 Restructuring; 02/05/2018 – All-Electric Vehicle Incentives Available for FirstEnergy Customers; 24/05/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS SAYS NONE OF CO’S THREE NUCLEAR PLANTS RECEIVED A COMMITMENT IN PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 05/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: PSMT, URBN, FE & more; 11/05/2018 – Drone Delivery Canada Access Event Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Announces Agreement in Principle with Creditors in FirstEnergy Solutions’ Chapter 11 Proceedings; 06/04/2018 – Penelec to Conduct Storm Restoration Drill to Help Employees Prepare for Severe Weather Events; 07/05/2018 – FirstEnergy Will Energize New 138-Kilovolt Transmission Line and Substation Later This Mo; 07/03/2018 – JCP&L Continuing Massive Restoration Effort as New, Powerful Storm Impacts New Jersey

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 57,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.94M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $121.38. About 522,858 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.49 earnings per share, down 14.67% or $0.60 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $213.06 million for 8.69 P/E if the $3.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.67% negative EPS growth.

