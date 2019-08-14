Lodge Hill Capital Has Decreased Cott Que (COT) Holding By $1.75 Million; ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS (ELTP) Sellers Decreased By 85.22% Their Shorts

ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:ELTP) had a decrease of 85.22% in short interest. ELTP’s SI was 37,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 85.22% from 254,400 shares previously. The stock decreased 4.76% or $0.003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.06. About 650,159 shares traded. Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased Cott Corp Que (COT) stake by 33.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 125,000 shares as Cott Corp Que (COT)’s stock declined 16.08%. The Lodge Hill Capital Llc holds 248,008 shares with $3.62 million value, down from 373,008 last quarter. Cott Corp Que now has $1.62B valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.01. About 1.74 million shares traded or 57.12% up from the average. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL

Among 4 analysts covering Cott Corp (NYSE:COT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cott Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, July 24. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by J.P. Morgan. RBC Capital Markets maintained Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Jefferies.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.46 million activity. Another trade for 51,405 shares valued at $764,701 was bought by Hinson Charles R.. STANBROOK STEVEN P bought $199,395 worth of stock or 13,500 shares. Shares for $499,004 were bought by Harrington Thomas.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fin Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 76,710 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 15,146 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested in 912,652 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank accumulated 84,275 shares or 0% of the stock. Prelude Capital Ltd accumulated 1,580 shares. Parametric Associate Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Maplelane Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.60M shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Company owns 700,200 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Trust has 0.04% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Moreover, Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.17% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Pnc Services reported 16,647 shares or 0% of all its holdings. British Columbia Investment Management has invested 0.04% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Tower Research Cap Ltd Company (Trc) invested in 4,442 shares or 0% of the stock.

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of proprietary orally administered controlled-release drug delivery systems and products. The company has market cap of $52.22 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Products and New Drug Applications for Branded Products. It currently has negative earnings. It owns, licenses, and contract makes various generic and oral dose pharmaceuticals products, such as Phentermine HCl 15mg and 30mg capsules, and 37.5mg tablets for the treatment of bariatrics under Adipex-P brand name; Lodrane D immediate release capsules for OTC allergy treatment; Methadone HCl 10mg tablets for pains under the Dolophine brand name; and Hydromorphone HCl 8mg tablets for pains under the Dilaudid brand name.

