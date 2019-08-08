Lodge Hill Capital Has Decreased By $4.42 Million Its Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Stake; Shorts at BORR DRILLING LTD ORDINARY SHARES (BDRLF) Raised By 3.29%

BORR DRILLING LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BDRLF) had an increase of 3.29% in short interest. BDRLF’s SI was 1.80M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.29% from 1.75M shares previously. With 800 avg volume, 2256 days are for BORR DRILLING LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BDRLF)’s short sellers to cover BDRLF’s short positions. It closed at $9.44 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) stake by 15.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 93,950 shares as Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS)’s stock rose 4.13%. The Lodge Hill Capital Llc holds 501,871 shares with $23.89 million value, down from 595,821 last quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Sec In now has $7.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.03. About 837,614 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $93,924 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Luburic Danny sold $93,924.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Invs Limited owns 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 4,763 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.02% or 521,376 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Amp Investors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Gw Henssler Associates invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Parsons Cap Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 8,754 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Swiss Bancorp stated it has 472,900 shares. Paloma Management reported 10,965 shares stake. First Manhattan invested in 0% or 9,263 shares. Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability holds 600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fortune Brands Home & Security had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 11. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Credit Suisse.