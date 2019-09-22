Lodge Hill Capital Has Cut Position in D R Horton (DHI) by $6.02 Million; Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stake Increased by Tegean Capital Management Llc

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $90.45. About 2.76M shares traded or 19.93% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECH -CEO SAYS NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM CHINA, ZTE ON EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Tech: Antitrust Review Continues in Several Countries; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Microchip Technology’s $2B Secured Notes ‘BBB-‘/’RR1’; 22/05/2018 – Fitch’s Actions Affect $13.3 Billion of Total Microchip Debt; 16/03/2018 – Microchip Technology CEO to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 19, 2018; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – REGARDING PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, ON MAY 7TH, 2018, RECEIVED JAPAN ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP SAYS MICROSEMI APP ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY MOFCOM; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR A $3.0 BLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – INTENDS TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS, CASH, BORROWINGS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION, OTHER AMOUNTS PAYABLE FOR MICROSEMI DEAL; 23/04/2018 – Microchip: Special Meeting of Microsemi Stockholders to Consider Approval to Be Held on May 22

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 62.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 140,000 shares as the company's stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 85,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67M, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $19.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 5.22 million shares traded or 24.09% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC - INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N - "SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START" – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America's Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 49,388 were reported by Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The stated it has 47,900 shares. Raymond James Advsrs holds 0.01% or 64,365 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Anderson Hoagland And holds 1.59% or 60,053 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited invested in 156,609 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Camarda Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 80 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.1% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 13,377 shares. 19,449 are held by Sei. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership reported 1,161 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP stated it has 843,214 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Js Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 75,000 shares. Cibc Mkts Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Blue Cap Inc has invested 0.19% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $419.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 62,630 shares to 172,690 shares, valued at $13.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manitowoc Co Inc (Call) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year's $1.22 per share. DHI's profit will be $462.27 million for 10.32 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 100 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 14,581 shares. Smithfield Communication stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Endurance Wealth Management Inc holds 41 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs invested in 0.37% or 1.12 million shares. Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 11,900 shares. Valley National Advisers holds 0.01% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0.01% or 9,783 shares in its portfolio. The Mississippi-based Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department has invested 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Wellington Mngmt Group Llp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 2.62 million shares. The California-based Aperio Gp Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Van Eck Assocs Corporation holds 0.45% or 1.08M shares. First Mercantile Communication reported 6,137 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp owns 3,796 shares.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $113.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 110,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).