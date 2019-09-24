Lodge Hill Capital Has Cut Lear (LEA) Stake By $2.50 Million; ARCADIS NV ORDINARY SHARES (ARCVF) Shorts Down By 2.59%

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased Lear Corp (LEA) stake by 24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 18,000 shares as Lear Corp (LEA)’s stock declined 11.06%. The Lodge Hill Capital Llc holds 57,000 shares with $7.94 million value, down from 75,000 last quarter. Lear Corp now has $7.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $116.51. About 246,521 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

ARCADIS NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) had a decrease of 2.59% in short interest. ARCVF’s SI was 758,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.59% from 779,000 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 1084 days are for ARCADIS NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ARCVF)’s short sellers to cover ARCVF’s short positions. It closed at $20.41 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.49 earnings per share, down 14.67% or $0.60 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $213.07M for 8.35 P/E if the $3.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,293 shares. 13,287 are held by Pnc Financial Serv Group Incorporated. Foundry Partners Limited holds 76,436 shares. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us Inc invested in 11,831 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Art Advsr Lc owns 7,500 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pension Serv has 100,722 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Management Gmbh holds 6,369 shares. Asset Mngmt reported 3,037 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 207,823 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Synovus Financial reported 1,433 shares. Allstate Corp holds 0.04% or 17,909 shares. Paragon Cap Management Ltd owns 2,150 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,386 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited accumulated 0.26% or 195,613 shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corp reported 15,217 shares stake.

Among 8 analysts covering Lear (NYSE:LEA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Lear has $190 highest and $13500 lowest target. $150.38’s average target is 29.07% above currents $116.51 stock price. Lear had 17 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. Buckingham Research downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $14000 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LEA in report on Wednesday, August 14 with “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 30. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $13500 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 17. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) rating on Friday, July 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $17000 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 29 with “Overweight”.

