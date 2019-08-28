Lodge Hill Capital Has Cut Its Owens Corning New (OC) Stake by $8.45 Million; Stock Rose; Anthem (ANTM) Share Value Rose While California State Teachers Retirement System Lowered Its Stake by $3.47 Million

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 12,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 464,279 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.24 million, down from 476,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $255.55. About 533,929 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 38.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 179,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The hedge fund held 290,125 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67 million, down from 470,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $55.16. About 293,613 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 24/04/2018 – Local General Contractor Receives National Recognition for Recycling Program and Best in Class Exteriors; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 06/03/2018 Azuqua Names Todd Owens CEO and Expands Leadership Team to Drive Next Wave of Growth; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q EPS 82c; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 16/05/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: BuzzFeed Battles Candace Owens Over Accusations Of Threats; 26/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280920 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 17/05/2018 – Terrell Owens goes for Jason Garrett’s head; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $800 MLN

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 18,458 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $189.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 67,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 13.20 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.19 million for 9.19 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 84,940 shares to 162,255 shares, valued at $38.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,112 shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Matls Inc.

