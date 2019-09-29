Lodge Hill Capital Has Cut By $13.24 Million Its Owens Corning New (OC) Stake; Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Had 2 Bulls

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased Owens Corning New (OC) stake by 53.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 228,305 shares as Owens Corning New (OC)’s stock rose 13.28%. The Lodge Hill Capital Llc holds 199,695 shares with $11.62 million value, down from 428,000 last quarter. Owens Corning New now has $6.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $62.54. About 2.19 million shares traded or 21.02% up from the average. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280752 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 06/03/2018 Azuqua Names Todd Owens CEO and Expands Leadership Team to Drive Next Wave of Growth; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Adj EPS 80c; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACES COMPANY’S EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 13, 2015; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280183 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281570 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Owens Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Christian Post: WWE Rumors: Shane McMahon’s ‘WrestleMania 34’ Match May Not Involve Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn or Even Daniel Bryan; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q EPS 82c; 16/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282223 – OWENS BROCKWAY GLASS CONTAINER

Among 3 analysts covering Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Abeona Therapeutics has $20 highest and $200 lowest target. $12.33’s average target is 401.22% above currents $2.46 stock price. Abeona Therapeutics had 7 analyst reports since May 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was initiated by SunTrust on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. See Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/08/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $2.0000 Downgrade

12/08/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $15.0000 Initiates Coverage On

26/07/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

19/06/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Initiate

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

The stock increased 5.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.46. About 278,889 shares traded. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) has declined 81.09% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEO News: 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 18/05/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC – ABO-102 IS WELL-TOLERATED IN ALL SUBJECTS TO DATE, WITH NO DRUG-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 18/05/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS- RESULTS FROM PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL FOR ABO-102 SHOW DURABLE BIOPHYSICAL REDUCTIONS OF DISEASE BURDEN; 23/04/2018 – Abeona Announces FDA Grants RMAT Designation to ABO-102 Gene Therapy in MPS lllA; 16/03/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS SAYS WITHDRAWN FORM S-1 WAS FILED FEB. 21; 23/04/2018 – ABEONA REPORTS FDA GRANTS RMAT DESIGNATION TO ABO-102 GENE; 23/04/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC – COMPANY CONTINUES TO ENGAGE FDA ON ITS ONGOING PHASE 1/2 TRIAL; 14/05/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Stefano Buono and Richard Van Duyne to Its Bd of Directors; 16/03/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS WITHDRAWS S-1; 02/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics: Timothy J. Miller to Remain President, Assume Chief Scientific Officer Post

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company has market cap of $121.32 million. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases.

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.19 million for 10.42 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold OC shares while 99 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.47 million shares or 2.22% more from 97.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 58,048 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management LP has invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.02% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) or 4,425 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 616,500 shares stake. Advsr Mgmt Ltd has 6,186 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn stated it has 2.12M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Howe And Rusling holds 19 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc reported 469 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Service Ma holds 0.06% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) or 2.48M shares. 5,420 are owned by Palouse Mgmt Inc. Cambridge Research Inc reported 5,678 shares. Scout Investments stated it has 0.33% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Fjarde Ap holds 7,592 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Owens Corning has $7200 highest and $4800 lowest target. $60’s average target is -4.06% below currents $62.54 stock price. Owens Corning had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded the shares of OC in report on Thursday, June 27 to “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, May 16 by Nomura.

