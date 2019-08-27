Lodge Hill Capital Has Boosted Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Stake; PEARSON PLC ORDINARY SHARES (PSORF) Shorts Lowered By 0.22%

PEARSON PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PSORF) had a decrease of 0.22% in short interest. PSORF’s SI was 21.03M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.22% from 21.08M shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 70110 days are for PEARSON PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PSORF)’s short sellers to cover PSORF’s short positions. It closed at $9.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) stake by 14.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lodge Hill Capital Llc acquired 47,700 shares as Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC)’s stock rose 6.34%. The Lodge Hill Capital Llc holds 379,500 shares with $28.54 million value, up from 331,800 last quarter. Jacobs Engr Group Inc now has $11.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $84.69. About 211,625 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 03/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – SELECTED BY U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS, EUROPE DISTRICT, TO DELIVER ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING CONSULTING SERVICES; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Board; 24/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – MEB SIGNS GLOBAL CONTRACT WITH JACOBS ENGINEERING-MEB.AX; 16/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN JACOBS MAY STEP DOWN FROM BOARD: DJ; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 25/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – FIRST-PHASE CONTRACT EXTENDS MEDIBIO’S ENGAGEMENT WITH JACOB’S BEYOND ASIA PACIFIC; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM; 28/03/2018 – DollarDays Announces Jim Jacobs As New Chief Financial Officer; 20/03/2018 – Metrolinx, Jacobs Team Release Feasibility Study on Hydrogen-Powered Train Technology; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Jacobs Will No Longer Serve in an Executive Management Capacity

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies for teachers and students worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.60 billion. It operates through North America, Growth, and Core divisions. It has a 9.36 P/E ratio. The firm offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The owns 120,187 shares. Colony Group Ltd Com holds 173,656 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited has 0.02% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 8,629 were reported by Brown Advisory Limited Liability Company. Two Sigma Ltd Co owns 2,790 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Counselors has invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 8,653 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0.04% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0.07% or 310,612 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank, New York-based fund reported 25,802 shares. Ci Invs Inc stated it has 1.75% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Trust Department Mb National Bank N A has invested 0.03% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Geode Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Blair William And Il invested in 9,678 shares or 0% of the stock.