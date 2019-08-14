Lodge Hill Capital Has Boosted By $2.52 Million Its Lennar (LEN) Holding; Wells Fargo & Company Has Boosted By $1.24 Million Its Cooper Cos (COO) Stake

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased Lennar Corp (LEN) stake by 35.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lodge Hill Capital Llc acquired 51,500 shares as Lennar Corp (LEN)’s stock declined 8.61%. The Lodge Hill Capital Llc holds 196,869 shares with $9.66 million value, up from 145,369 last quarter. Lennar Corp now has $15.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $49.34. About 1.89M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN

Wells Fargo & Company increased Cooper Cos Inc (COO) stake by 1.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wells Fargo & Company acquired 4,182 shares as Cooper Cos Inc (COO)’s stock rose 17.40%. The Wells Fargo & Company holds 219,034 shares with $64.87 million value, up from 214,852 last quarter. Cooper Cos Inc now has $16.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.00% or $6.8 during the last trading session, reaching $333.38. About 106,288 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 06/03/2018 Cooper Cos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – ANDREWS WILL SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss/Shr $2.50; 03/04/2018 – The Cooper Companies Acquires The LifeGlobal Group, Expanding Fertility Solutions Portfolio; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss $122.5M; 14/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as Chief Financial Officer of The Cooper Companies; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Holly Sheffield to Join as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invests Limited Liability has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Financial Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 1,396 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.04% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). 22,000 were accumulated by Gamco Investors Et Al. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 2,884 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.06% or 41,515 shares. Plante Moran Llc has invested 0.02% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Aqr Cap Llc holds 0.07% or 216,847 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 2,003 shares or 0% of the stock. Natixis, France-based fund reported 13,829 shares. Moreover, Nomura Holdg Inc has 0.06% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). 174,060 are owned by First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Marsico Mngmt Lc reported 18,355 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Wells Fargo & Company decreased Proshares Tr (HDG) stake by 29,739 shares to 47,968 valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alarm Com Hldgs Inc stake by 34,986 shares and now owns 125,171 shares. Crossamerica Partners Lp (NYSE:CAPL) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Cooper Companies had 14 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Oppenheimer. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Stephens. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased Topbuild Corp stake by 108,500 shares to 40,561 valued at $12.95 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) stake by 179,875 shares and now owns 290,125 shares. Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Tru reported 18,185 shares. Piedmont Advisors invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 55,630 shares. Chevy Chase invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). One Trading LP holds 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 47,629 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corp reported 669,606 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt accumulated 73,069 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Inc holds 0.05% or 1.12M shares. Investec Asset Limited reported 470,385 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns has 0.08% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Lsv Asset has 0.04% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Farmers Merchants owns 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 132 shares. Colony Grp Lc reported 8,902 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 596,333 shares. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc owns 110,000 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lennar had 16 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $57 target in Thursday, March 28 report. The rating was maintained by CFRA on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by JP Morgan. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Susquehanna. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy” on Sunday, February 24. Wedbush downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, June 18 by Raymond James.