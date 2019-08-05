Lodge Hill Capital Decreased Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Stake by $2.61 Million; Stock Value Rose; Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) Shareholder Oakbrook Investments Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Declined

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO) by 49.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% . The institutional investor held 3,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331,000, down from 7,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $80.58. About 296,893 shares traded. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has declined 7.88% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LECO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LECO); 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits Alaska Air; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Lincoln Electric; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q Net $60.8M; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 Lincoln Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – LINCOLN ELECTRIC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.10, EST. $1.09

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 105,654 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.09M, down from 115,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 419,973 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2,199 shares to 20,400 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Analysts await Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 6.61% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.21 per share. LECO’s profit will be $79.69 million for 15.62 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LECO) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Lincoln Electric Board Declares Dividend Nasdaq:LECO – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lincoln Electric Announces Senior Management Promotions Nasdaq:LECO – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold LECO shares while 85 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 44.43 million shares or 2.41% less from 45.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth accumulated 1,025 shares. 126,495 are held by Amer Intll Grp Incorporated. 1.36M were reported by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Counselors holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) for 8,625 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 96,474 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp accumulated 4,802 shares. Moreover, Bridges Invest Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Yhb Inc accumulated 6,847 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The invested in 103,098 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Assetmark Incorporated accumulated 24 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Port Assoc Lc invested in 79,634 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 2,655 were accumulated by Blair William & Il. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Moreover, Hrt Finance Ltd has 0.04% invested in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 19,907 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

More important recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) 10% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Vulcan Materials Co (Holding Co) (VMC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 52 shares. Bamco New York has 91,588 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co invested in 5,542 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.06% or 1.26 million shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Management Inc invested in 260,408 shares. Odey Asset Limited holds 0.24% or 25,000 shares. Md Sass Service holds 121,209 shares. Weitz Management Inc holds 292,010 shares. Davis R M accumulated 2,675 shares. Frontier Cap Ltd stated it has 573,515 shares. 42,951 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Virginia-based Davenport & Lc has invested 0.58% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 7,715 were accumulated by Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 0.03% or 5,001 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 39,565 shares in its portfolio.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $365.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 47,700 shares to 379,500 shares, valued at $28.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 21,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Matls Inc.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 22.14% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $224.64 million for 20.03 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.54% EPS growth.