Lodge Hill Capital Decreased Its Position in United Rentals (URI) by $12.60 Million as Stock Declined; As United Rentals (URI) Shares Declined, Elm Ridge Management Cut Position by $1.96 Million

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 28.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc analyzed 95,420 shares as the company's stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 243,605 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.31 million, down from 339,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter.

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 19.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc analyzed 14,865 shares as the company's stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 63,344 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.40 million, down from 78,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.93M for 5.43 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Ag reported 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.05% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Scout Invs has 488,035 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Kistler has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 18,056 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 7,625 shares. Brinker Cap Inc accumulated 0.04% or 8,289 shares. Wedge Cap L LP Nc accumulated 0.17% or 113,478 shares. Campbell Adviser Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 1,577 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.06% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.53% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 230,813 shares. Fin Group Incorporated accumulated 0.87% or 80,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated has 330,971 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Comerica Retail Bank invested in 0.02% or 15,720 shares.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $124.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 65,226 shares to 212,014 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 17,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,500 shares, and has risen its stake in California Res Corp.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Alibaba, United Rentals And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 16 – Benzinga” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Rentals Inc (URI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of United Rentals Jumped on Thursday – Motley Fool” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “United Rentals Announces Enhanced Capital Allocation Strategy and Reaffirms 2019 Guidance – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals Stock Is Breaking Down, Yet Their Fundamentals Are Not – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $419.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 50,000 shares to 246,869 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manitowoc Co Inc by 270,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Rentals: What Is Going On? – Seeking Alpha” on October 22, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “United Rentals Inc (URI) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on January 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Rentals Is Offering Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs expects breakout for United Rentals – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 18, 2019.