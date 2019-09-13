Lodge Hill Capital Decreased Its D R Horton (DHI) Holding by $6.02 Million; Stock Price Rose; Abner Herrman & Brock Has Lowered Position in Pepsico (PEP) as Share Price Rose

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 5,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 135,167 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.72M, down from 140,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $135.92. About 1.65M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 62.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc analyzed 140,000 shares as the company's stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 85,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67M, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $18.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.12. About 1.40 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.29 million for 9.82 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $419.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Topbuild Corp by 104,439 shares to 145,000 shares, valued at $12.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manitowoc Co Inc by 270,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $697.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 15,380 shares to 34,990 shares, valued at $8.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.