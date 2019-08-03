Lodge Hill Capital Cut Its Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holding; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Raised Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 74.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 309,054 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Lodge Hill Capital Llc holds 105,146 shares with $14.25 million value, down from 414,200 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $71.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.54. About 5.87M shares traded or 33.78% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Asia/Pacific Total Machines Retail Sales Up 33%; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – CAT: EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRIES MARGINS TO COME DOWN FROM 1Q; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi Is Currently Vice Pres of Caterpillar’s Industrial Power Systems Division; 20/03/2018 – NEW-EQUIPMENT SALES IN EARLY DAYS OF RECOVERY CYCLE: CAT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES 1Q AS `HIGH WATER MARK’ FOR THE YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New CFO; Current CFO Halverson’s Retirement Is Effective May 4 — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Caterpillar’s dilemma: keeping up with a surge in demand; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Tom Pellette to Become Group Pres of Construction Industries

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 8.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd acquired 12,577 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd holds 163,755 shares with $291.61M value, up from 151,178 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $901.88B valuation. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.76M shares traded or 22.57% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Better Ways for Jeff Bezos to Spend $131 Billion; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy to battle Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack: Fact-Checking the White House Claims; 17/05/2018 – Will Whole Foods Discount Leave Amazon Holding the Bag? — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos writes a closely watched annual letter every year; 03/05/2018 – PetSmart’s Notes Set New Lows as Amazon Moves Into Pet Products; 30/05/2018 – JABIL INC – UNIT JABIL PACKAGING SOLUTIONS JOINED AMAZON DASH REPLENISHMENT SERVICE (DRS) SOLUTION PROVIDERS PROGRAM; 21/04/2018 – While some Amazon employees receive daily catered lunches and happy hour Fridays, these pups get access to some nifty perks as well. via @CNBCMakeIt; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 04/04/2018 – Tulsa’s Channel 8: BREAKING: The House has passed HB1019xx, the bill that would require Amazon third-party sellers to collect

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 10.77 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seatown Holding Pte Limited accumulated 41,660 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 225,080 shares. 159 are held by Private Ocean. Bb&T has 0.12% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 48,145 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd holds 0.18% or 241,136 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 10,850 shares. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo invested in 0.19% or 44,998 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 2,667 shares. Homrich And Berg stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Metropolitan Life Ins stated it has 597,903 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Natixis holds 412,812 shares. Beech Hill holds 5,300 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. South Dakota Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 27,200 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 614,492 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Oakworth Capital stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Among 4 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Caterpillar had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Atlantic Securities downgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on Friday, June 21 to “Sell” rating. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mgmt has 0.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,470 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab holds 271,634 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 2.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 25,575 shares. Private Tru Communications Na has invested 1.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New York-based Adi Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 4.05% or 29,856 shares. 126 are held by Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp holds 232,126 shares or 4.57% of its portfolio. Kdi Ptnrs Ltd Company invested in 0.3% or 480 shares. 160,851 were accumulated by Amer Group Inc. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 29,066 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Dubuque National Bank And Trust Communication, a Iowa-based fund reported 1,374 shares. Dodge Cox has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

