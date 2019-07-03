Lodge Hill Capital Cut Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holding by $41.72 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Visa (V) Stock Price Rose, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 74.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 309,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 105,146 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.25M, down from 414,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $135.59. About 2.41 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – Industrial names falling after $CAT’s earnings call. Is this CAT’s warning to the world, and is more pain on the way for industrials?; 25/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Industrials hit by Caterpillar, cost pressure fears; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – REVISED OUTLOOK RANGE FOR ADJUSTED PROFIT IS $10.25 TO $11.25 PER SHARE FOR FY; 06/03/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE CHINA STRENGTH, HAD EXPECTED SOME SOFTNESS; 06/03/2018 – TARIFFS `PUT SOME MORE PRESSURE ON MATERIAL COSTS’: CATERPILLAR; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Net $1.67B; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172; 08/05/2018 – CAT SEES MINING CUSTOMERS BUYING NEW EQUIPMENT, EXPANDING MINES

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 35.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,514 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $705,000, down from 7,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $176.87. About 3.78M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.25 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 earnings per share, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78B for 10.86 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.