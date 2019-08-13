Lodge Hill Capital Continues to Hold Holding in United Contl Hldgs (UAL); Three Peaks Capital Management Holds Holding in Nasdaq (NDAQ)

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 109.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 84,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 162,255 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.73M, up from 77,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $84.71. About 1.85 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL SEES 2018 CASM EX. ITEMS 10.01 ¢/ASM – 10.11 ¢/ASM; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Targets 2020 Adjusted EPS $11.00-$13.00; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q PRASM Up 2.7%; 30/05/2018 – UNITED WILL LIKELY PAY A DIVIDEND IN THE FUTURE: KIRBY; 14/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – ADDS THREE NEW DESTINATIONS TO WASHINGTON-DULLES HUB; 09/05/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 per Share; 07/03/2018 – UNITED AIR HAS CANCELED OVER 400 FLIGHTS IN NORTHEAST U.S; 23/05/2018 – UNITED DECISION ON NRA WAS A SHOW OF SUPPORT TO EMPLOYEES: CEO; 12/04/2018 – United Continental Customers Can Use a Personal Laptop, Apple iOS Device or Android Device to Access a Library of Complimentary Movies and TV Shows; 08/03/2018 – UAL’S FEB. 2018 CAPACITY INCREASED 3.8%

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 50.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 17,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 53,280 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 35,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $96.58. About 498,515 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 09/04/2018 – Netcoins starts processing Ethereum, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin transactions via private brokerage; 30/05/2018 – Calyx Software Names David McLeod National Sales Manager; 16/04/2018 – APRICUS BIOSCIENCES SAYS ON APRIL 10, CO RECEIVED A NASDAQ STAFF DEFICIENCY LETTER – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ 100 FALLS 2.5 PERCENT, RUSSELL 2000 LOSES 2.2 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – Golden Leaf Holdings Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire California Cannabis Operation; 29/03/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT GNPX.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 03/04/2018 – Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces a Commitment for a New Loan Facility; 26/03/2018 – StartMonday Selected by Kew Green Hotels in UK; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 16/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 46.67 Points (0.63%)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 115,687 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel owns 283,164 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. 239,284 are held by Avalon Advsrs Ltd Llc. 43,288 were reported by Norinchukin Financial Bank The. Shelton owns 2,091 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd reported 397,855 shares. Signaturefd Ltd stated it has 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.94% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.08% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 9,796 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund has invested 0.08% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 0.01% or 4,394 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company holds 20,760 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.04% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.14% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 4.40 million shares.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 93,950 shares to 501,871 shares, valued at $23.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,848 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Corning New (Call) (NYSE:OC).

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: United Airlines, American International and KBR – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Ways United Airlines Is Taking a Different Path – Motley Fool” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bull Of The Day: Delta Air Lines (DAL) – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Delta’s July Traffic Data Strong on Solid Air Travel Demand – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date July 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Nasdaq to Deliver Matching Engine Technology to the Football Index – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DouYu International Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: DOYU) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.