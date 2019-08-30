Lodge Hill Capital Boosted Position in United Contl Hldgs (UAL) by $20.22 Million as Market Value Rose; Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) Share Price Rose While Sprott Has Lifted Its Holding

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 109.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 84,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 162,255 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.73M, up from 77,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $84.8. About 696,267 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 09/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – UAL’S MARCH 2018 CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 6.5 PERCENT; 09/04/2018 – UNITED MARCH 2018 CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC UP 6.5%; 23/04/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES CHAIRMAN ROBERT MILTON TO RETIRE; 18/04/2018 – UNITED AIR CEO: SEEING STRONG RESULTS FROM NEW DOMESTIC ROUTES; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS – TARGET ABOUT 25% CAGR EPS FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 08/05/2018 – UNITED TRAFFIC ROSE 5.1% IN APRIL; 21/03/2018 – United CEO Munoz: Airline is not planning to shut down pet transport program; 18/04/2018 – UNITED SAYS THERE IS OPPORTUNITY TO GROW WASHINGTON DULLES HUB; 13/03/2018 – UAL NOW SEES 1Q PRASM UP 1%-3% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – United Airlines is inspecting engine type that exploded on Southwest flight

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (APAM) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The hedge fund held 210,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.76. About 114,848 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 8.99% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 11/03/2018 – CATELLA STRENGTHENS IN PACT TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN APAM LTD; 09/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS FEB. AUM $117.2B; 01/05/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports 1Q18 Results; 20/04/2018 – DJ Artisan Partners Asset Management , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APAM); 07/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC APAM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 08/03/2018 Artisan Partners Wins CAMRADATA Asset View Awards; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 11/03/2018 – Catella Strengthens UK Presence by Signing a Conditioned Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Majority Stake in APAM Ltd; 26/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT APRIL AUM $115.5B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold APAM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 47.10 million shares or 0.68% more from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial owns 43,041 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 380,493 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0.01% stake. Shine Advisory Svcs Inc has 0% invested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 126 shares. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has invested 0.02% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Greenwich Investment, Connecticut-based fund reported 65,735 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 316 shares. 73,580 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Systematic Fin Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Manufacturers Life The owns 32,391 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Ironwood Investment Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 56,061 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 31,600 shares. Citadel stated it has 199,757 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports January 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Few Bright Spots For Sell-Rated Franklin Resources, Artisan Partners And WisdomTree – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports May 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Artisan Partners Asset Management declares $0.55 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividends By The Numbers For March 2019 And Q1 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $460.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 386,800 shares to 24,360 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEMKT:SAND) by 386,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.62M shares, and cut its stake in Hecla Mng Co (NYSE:HL).

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $365.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 309,054 shares to 105,146 shares, valued at $14.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning New (Call) (NYSE:OC) by 42,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 428,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubic Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.09% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Moreover, Royal London Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 29,585 shares. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.14% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Leuthold Group Llc has 0.6% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc owns 27,098 shares. 15.62 million are owned by Par Capital Mngmt Inc. Farmers Merchants reported 93 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 0.01% or 182 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al invested 0.09% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Security Natl Tru holds 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) or 83 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc reported 38,640 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 1,920 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 1.44M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). 10,756 were accumulated by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “High class: United Airlines luxury club at RDU will serve Carolina barbecue – Triangle Business Journal” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is United Continental (UAL) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Buy United Airlines (UAL) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ORLY, UAL, SHW – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/2/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.