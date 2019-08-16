Lodestar Investment Counsel Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding By $822,000; 3M Company (MMM) SI Decreased By 1.72%

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 4.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 10,275 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc holds 204,271 shares with $16.51M value, down from 214,546 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $284.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $67.25. About 12.60M shares traded or 17.64% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE; 29/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Wins Eight Deepwater Blocks in Latest Brazil Bid Round; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SAYS 73% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF EXECUTIVE PAY; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Billings refinery hydrocracker, hydrotreater shut; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 97% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ELECTING DIRECTORS; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump; 26/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) had a decrease of 1.72% in short interest. MMM’s SI was 10.41 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.72% from 10.59M shares previously. With 3.28M avg volume, 3 days are for 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)’s short sellers to cover MMM’s short positions. The SI to 3M Company’s float is 1.81%. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $156.84. About 4.41 million shares traded or 43.41% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13's average target is 13.57% above currents $156.84 stock price.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $90.23 billion. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. It has a 18.88 P/E ratio. The Company’s Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Among 9 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $76 lowest target. $87.60's average target is 30.26% above currents $67.25 stock price.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI) stake by 2,218 shares to 77,974 valued at $11.28M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 10,740 shares and now owns 223,324 shares. Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.