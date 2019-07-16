Lodestar Investment Counsel Trimmed By $626,850 Its Metropolitan Life (MET) Holding; Mercer International Has 1.43 Sentiment

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased Metropolitan Life (MET) stake by 4.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 14,925 shares as Metropolitan Life (MET)’s stock rose 6.67%. The Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc holds 350,324 shares with $14.91 million value, down from 365,249 last quarter. Metropolitan Life now has $48.26B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 3.20 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: METLIFE SAYS U.S. CFO DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 30/03/2018 – METLIFE – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER INSURANCE SOLUTIONS TO TRAVELLERS THROUGH TENCENT’S WESURE ONLINE INSURANCE PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE ANNOUNCES NEW FINANCIAL WELLNESS PRODUCT; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 6, 2018 (MET); 26/04/2018 – MetLife Cuts Compensation for CEO, CFO in Year Beset by Snafus; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N : ATLANTIC EQUITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60; 03/05/2018 – Christine Angino, Formerly of MetLife, Joins ALTO Real Estate Funds as Vice President of Acquisitions; 22/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – ON TRACK TO RETURN APPROXIMATELY $5 BLN OF CAPITAL TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides First Quarter 2018 Financial Update Video; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES GAUSTER AS EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL

Mercer International Inc (MERC) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 76 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 53 cut down and sold equity positions in Mercer International Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 50.29 million shares, up from 47.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Mercer International Inc in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 33 Increased: 39 New Position: 37.

Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. holds 37.5% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. for 16.34 million shares. Knighthead Capital Management Llc owns 1.95 million shares or 4.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Redwood Capital Management Llc has 1.92% invested in the company for 2.07 million shares. The New York-based Gates Capital Management Inc. has invested 1.8% in the stock. Walthausen & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 888,729 shares.

The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 195,935 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (MERC) has risen 9.07% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $367.9M, EST. $336.0M; 05/03/2018 Mercer International Inc. Provides Update on NAFTA Claim; 25/05/2018 – Mercer Intl Inc. Announces Voluntary Delisting From the Toronto Stck Exchange; 12/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within DAQO New Energy, Mercer International, KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Presidio, Industrias; 16/03/2018 – Mercer International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED IT LACKED JURISDICTION; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECT LUMBER MARKETS TO REMAIN STEADY IN NEAR TERM; 07/03/2018 – Mercer International Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q Rev $367.9M

Analysts await Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 134.62% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.26 per share. MERC’s profit will be $40.05M for 5.50 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mercer International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.79% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Late-Cycle Look At Mercer International – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mercer International Inc. (MERC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mercer International Inc. Announces Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea’s Top Five Basic Materials Stocks Based On Martin Zweig – 6/23/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp worldwide. The company has market cap of $881.69 million. It produces NBSK pulp principally from wood chips and pulp logs; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source, as well as carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste. It has a 5.71 P/E ratio. The firm sells its pulp to tissue, specialty papers, and printing and writing paper manufacturers; and green energy to third party utilities.

Among 2 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, April 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 24,877 shares. Laurion Mgmt Lp owns 0.17% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 301,600 shares. Creative Planning reported 35,952 shares. Marathon Capital Mgmt holds 47,005 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Boys Arnold & Com holds 0.07% or 11,019 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md, Maryland-based fund reported 18.31M shares. Advsr Cap Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 1.09M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Quantum Cap accumulated 22,531 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Strategic Advsr Limited Company reported 73,767 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A holds 0.04% or 7,245 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Mngmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 721,498 shares. Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.09% or 8,726 shares. Northpointe Cap Limited Company has 1.61% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 119,902 shares.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI) stake by 2,218 shares to 77,974 valued at $11.28M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) stake by 2,536 shares and now owns 24,109 shares. Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was raised too.