Lodestar Investment Counsel Trimmed By $422,176 Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding; Valinor Management Has Lowered Boyd Gaming (BYD) Holding

Valinor Management Llc decreased Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) stake by 1.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valinor Management Llc sold 33,800 shares as Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)’s stock declined 4.71%. The Valinor Management Llc holds 2.67 million shares with $73.00 million value, down from 2.70 million last quarter. Boyd Gaming Corp now has $2.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.09% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 1.20M shares traded or 3.78% up from the average. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M; 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased Union Pacific (UNP) stake by 1.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 2,528 shares as Union Pacific (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc holds 144,373 shares with $24.14 million value, down from 146,901 last quarter. Union Pacific now has $111.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $158.4. About 5.77M shares traded or 81.86% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.30 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI) stake by 2,218 shares to 77,974 valued at $11.28M in 2019Q1. It also upped Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) stake by 5,460 shares and now owns 138,445 shares. Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold & Commerce holds 5,263 shares. Int reported 2.25 million shares. Massachusetts-based Broderick Brian C has invested 0.85% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.18% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. 507,835 were reported by Amp Cap Limited. Tudor Corporation Et Al invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 0.31% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co has 1.63% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 5,710 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Liability. Wilkins Inv Counsel accumulated 11,325 shares or 0.57% of the stock. The Texas-based Amarillo National Bank has invested 0.14% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Leuthold Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.78% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 138,043 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 6,757 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 15.44% above currents $158.4 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, June 12. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. Morgan Stanley maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Monday, July 8 with “Underweight” rating. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 22. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, July 19.

