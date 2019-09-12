Lodestar Investment Counsel Raised Its Enbridge (ENB) Holding by $7.41 Million as Share Price Declined; Polar Securities Has Lowered Its Twitter (TWTR) Stake by $4.07 Million; Share Price Rose

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 119,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 602,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.02 million, down from 722,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $43.25 lastly. It is down 34.83% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Germany woos China trade as Trump tests both; 12/04/2018 – Uganda plans tax on social media use from July, rights activists cry foul; 08/03/2018 – Germany looks to revise social media law as Europe watches; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Mueller team over Russia probe; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pompeo returns from N. Korea with U.S. detainees; 28/03/2018 – Internet firms should do “much much” more to remove illegal content -UK interior minister; 27/03/2018 – CITRON SHORT TWITTER $25 TARGET SHORT TERM; 01/05/2018 – TWTR: $TWTR Ballmer all out – ! $TWTR

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 659.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 205,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 237,015 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.55M, up from 31,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 1.95 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Inc $200m 60NC5 Sub Fxd-to-FRN; 6.375%-6.5%; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake – Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – Correction to Enbridge Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces US$1.120 Billion Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. Does Not Expect a Material Consolidated Fincl Impact as a Result of FERC Revised Policy Statements

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $973.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8,150 shares to 285,041 shares, valued at $11.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,273 shares, and cut its stake in Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oil shippers vent over Enbridge’s proposed Mainline overhaul – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enbridge Preferreds Have Collapsed And Are A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Millennials: 2 Dividend Stocks Yielding a Staggering 8.6% – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge asks Canadian regulator not to intervene in Mainline plan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “5 Cheap Stocks for RRSP Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Twitter Stock Hit New All-Time Highs? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Cleveland-Cliffs, Home Depot and Twitter – Investorplace.com” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The ‘New Twitter’ Still Has Major Growth Left – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Account of Twitter CEO hacked (updated) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America lists Alphabet, Facebook, Twitter, eBay – Silicon Valley – Silicon Valley Business Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $77.30 million for 108.13 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.06% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 798,916 shares. Amer Assets Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.25% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Fiera Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Schroder Invest Management Gp Incorporated has 8,371 shares. Aviva Pcl has invested 0.07% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Invesco reported 6.11 million shares stake. 224,289 are held by Td Asset Mgmt. Ftb Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 6,970 shares. Glenmede Co Na owns 4,589 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Greenwood Cap Llc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 206,848 shares. Oppenheimer Inc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Raymond James Trust Na invested in 15,122 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 33,520 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cleararc Cap, a Ohio-based fund reported 10,952 shares.