Lodestar Investment Counsel Raised Eaton Plc (ETN) Holding by $436,800 as Share Value Rose; As Transenterix (TRXC) Shares Declined, Group One Trading LP Trimmed Position

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 5,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 138,445 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15 million, up from 132,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $78.74. About 365,652 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Transenterix Inc (TRXC) by 82.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 469,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.74% . The institutional investor held 97,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 566,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Transenterix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.0023 during the last trading session, reaching $0.96. About 939,598 shares traded. TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEMKT:TRXC) has declined 73.35% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TRXC News: 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 25/04/2018 – TransEnterix Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – TransEnterix Announces FDA Clearance For Expanded Indications For Senhance Surgical System; 22/05/2018 – TransEnterix: Are There Further Upsides To This Powerful Grower?; 29/05/2018 – TransEnterix Announces FDA Clearance for Expanded lndications for Senhance Surgical System; 04/04/2018 – TransEnterix to Showcase Senhance Surgical System at Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons 2018 Annual; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX INC – ENTERED INTO A DEBT FINANCING AGREEMENT FOR UP TO $40.0 MLN IN TERM LOANS; 21/04/2018 – DJ TransEnterix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRXC); 29/05/2018 – Rounds Report: TransEnterix Rallied While Cidara Enjoyed Significant Insider Purchases; 08/05/2018 – TransEnterix 1Q EPS 0c

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd (Call) by 69,800 shares to 74,800 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87M and $935.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,396 shares to 276,563 shares, valued at $22.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.