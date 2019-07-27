Lodestar Investment Counsel Position in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Has Decreased as Stock Price Declined; Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose While Bouchey Financial Group LTD Trimmed Its Position by $370,818

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) by 93.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 211,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,811 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269,000, down from 226,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 11.42% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 10.53M shares traded or 141.41% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BEFORE END OF FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2019; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone weighs on Britain’s FTSE after CEO steps down; 14/05/2018 – Vodafone Netherlands Taps tekVizion to Accelerate its SIP Trunking Offering by Validating 10 Vendor PBXs within a Six-Week; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO GEOGRAPHIC OVERLAP SO NO REDUCTION IN COMPETITION; 18/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL, INDUS TOWERS MERGER IN FINAL STAGES, ANNOUNCEMENT LIKELY SOON – CNBC TV18 CITING; 09/05/2018 – Champions league Colao takes Vodafone […]; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA – FY 18 EBITDA AT 77.66 BLN RUPEES; FY18 SERVICE REV AT 348.55 BLN RUPEES, DOWN 18.9 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s TV deal shows price can be right for more than the buyer; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE IN TALKS WITH EGYPT TO INVEST IN FIBER INFRASTRUCTURE; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL `UNACCEPTABLE’

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold 1,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, down from 25,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 01/05/2018 – Dealbook: Apple Plans to Give Investors Back $100 Billion: DealBook Briefing; 09/04/2018 – Apple Currently Has 25 Operational Renewable Energy Projects Around the World; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple ordered to pay half a billion dollars in damages to patent troll; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO BE BEHIND U.S. MOBILE CARRIER COLLUSION PROBE; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Corporate Bond Holdings Drop for First Time Since 2013; 15/03/2018 – Spotify shuns traditional IPO, pitches growth to retail investors; 09/05/2018 – “There’s tremendous value at Apple,” Palihapitiya says. “There’s enormous cash flow in Apple.”; 08/03/2018 – Apple also issued its conflict minerals report; 26/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on new device family under codename ‘Star’ [u]

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vodafone +2.8% as HSBC raises to Buy – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ericsson-Vodafone Partnership Unveils 5G Network in London – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vodafone, O2 set 5G equipment-sharing deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vodafone Is Bleeding In India – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Vodafone Group Are Surging Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Dan Nathan’s Apple Options Trade – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How Jerremy Newsome Started Trading With An Apple Investment: ‘Since Then, I’ve Been Hooked’ – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tech Stocks To Watch Closely – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Movers: JNJ, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: IRDM,CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.