Lodestar Investment Counsel Maintains Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO); As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Portolan Capital Management Has Raised Its Position

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 21.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 7,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 45,206 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.77M, up from 37,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $230.09. About 1.65 million shares traded or 40.04% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 223,324 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06M, up from 212,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $49.01. About 10.58M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Symmetry Peak Limited Liability has invested 0.18% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.13% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Earnest Prns Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0.02% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 1,053 are owned by Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Company. Rampart Mngmt Commerce Ltd Com reported 9,662 shares stake. Asset Mngmt One Ltd holds 0.05% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 26,721 shares. Sun Life Inc invested in 95 shares. Voya Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 30,661 shares. Stephens Management Ltd Company reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 291,577 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 0.09% or 176,305 shares. Alps Advsr holds 1,293 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communications Ltd holds 0.08% or 13,380 shares in its portfolio.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Disposal Services Inc. by 51,383 shares to 39,829 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,710 shares, and cut its stake in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW).

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $935.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,596 shares to 172,475 shares, valued at $32.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,210 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

