Lodestar Investment Counsel Lifted Its Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Position; Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder Martin Investment Management Trimmed Position by $881,650 as Valuation Declined

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corporation Class A (CMCSA) by 912.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 78,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 86,656 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.66 million, up from 8,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corporation Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $44.05. About 14.84M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 19/04/2018 – MedCity News: Cable provider Comcast and insurance group join forces in healthcare partnership; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY COMCAST CABLE COMMUNICATIONS REV $13.52 BLN, UP 3.6 PCT; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – PARTNERSHIP WITH CHARTER WILL UTILIZE COMCAST EMPLOYEES TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF PLATFORM ON BEHALF OF BOTH COS; 09/03/2018 – Daily Mail: EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – COMCAST CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES THAT ACQUISITION WILL COMPLETE BEFORE END OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Michael Cohen Used #Trump Organization Email in #StormyDaniels ArrangementsMore via @S_Fitzpatrick &; 25/04/2018 – Comcast earnings: 62 cents a share, vs 59 cents EPS expected; 25/04/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Starts Bidding War With 21st Century Fox for Sky; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to include Netflix in cable bundles

Martin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 13.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc sold 16,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 106,221 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.94M, down from 122,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.2. About 5.48M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 21/05/2018 – Easing Inflation, Stable Naira Show Nigeria MPC May Be Right; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS HARDLY ANY EVIDENCE ON EMPLOYMENT GROWTH PICKING UP TO A LEVEL THAT WOULD PUT UPWARD PRESSURE ON WAGE GROWTH-MINUTES; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC: ECONOMY NEEDS NEW IMPETUS OF INCREASED LENDING; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Acquisition of Andeavor Unanimously Approved by Both Companies’ Boards, Expected to Close in 2H; 15/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM COMPLETES REDEMPTION OF 2.7% NOTES DUE 2018; 20/04/2018 – BOE’S SAUNDERS SAYS VOTE AT FUTURE MPC MEETINGS WILL DEPEND ON DATA AND ANALYSIS OF ECONOMY’S PROSPECTS; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM SEES 2018 CAPEX $3.97B; 14/03/2018 – BANK OF MAURITIUS MPC VOTED 6-1 TO LEAVE RATES UNCHANGED; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR BEGINS SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON REFINERY

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87M and $973.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8,150 shares to 285,041 shares, valued at $11.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 6,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,897 shares, and cut its stake in Metropolitan Life (NYSE:MET).

Martin Investment Management Llc, which manages about $585.57M and $397.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 36,315 shares to 133,420 shares, valued at $12.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 13,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 9.55 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.