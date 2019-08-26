Lodestar Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT); Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Increased Its Cerner (CERN) Holding by $38.80 Million

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 2,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 24,109 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24 million, up from 21,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $379.21. About 517,658 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin just got one step closer to handing hypersonic weapons to the U.S. Air Force; 08/03/2018 – MBDA and Lockheed form joint venture for German missile defence project; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed teams up with more German firms on military helicopter bid; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS CONT OPS $4.02; 28/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN, POLAND SIGN PACT FOR HIT-TO-KILL PAC-3 MSE MIS; 20/03/2018 – LMT: EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP POLICY CHANGE COULD BOOST DRONE SALES TO SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER GULF ALLIES, MORE NATO MEMBERS – SOURCES – ! $LMT; 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST; 13/04/2018 – Pentagon hires software guru, will focus on F-35 jet; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 21/05/2018 – Michele Evans Named Aeronautics Deputy Executive Vice President

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 680,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 3.32 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190.19M, up from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $68.38. About 1.32M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Mngmt Limited Liability reported 427 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability reported 15,776 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc holds 446 shares. 24,109 are held by Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Llc Il. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has invested 0.08% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.07% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). First Interstate Bancshares has 491 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corporation stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc invested in 1.16M shares. Capital Inc Ok holds 0.25% or 7,821 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Limited Com reported 4,703 shares stake. 2,169 were reported by Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd. 1,672 are held by Frontier Inv Mgmt. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communications reported 19,292 shares stake. Naples Advsrs Limited Co has 0.72% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $935.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,275 shares to 204,271 shares, valued at $16.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 8,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,320 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lockheed, Northrop win big defense contracts – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lockheed Martin’s (NYSE:LMT) Share Price Gain Of 100% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Lockheed Martin’s Next Big Growth Opportunity – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 325,532 shares to 911,936 shares, valued at $19.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,574 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:CBPX).

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cerner, Lifecenters Revolutionize Senior Living; Launch Patient-Focused Wellness Communities – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cerner, Duke Clinical Research Institute Launch New Solution to Innovate Clinical Research – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cerner (CERN) Up 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on May 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cerner Corporation (CERN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner (CERN) Down 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Autus Asset Llc holds 20,166 shares. Amer Gp reported 161,669 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 306,276 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Liberty Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 6,526 shares. Starboard Value Limited Partnership invested 4.33% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 602,430 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Paragon Cap Ltd Company invested in 0.11% or 4,105 shares. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company holds 67,870 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 780,625 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank invested 0.2% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability reported 6,907 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 874,845 shares stake. 652,082 were reported by Advent International Ma. Qci Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 250 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.