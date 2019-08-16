Lodestar Investment Counsel Increases Holding in Medtronic Plc F (MDT); Mitchell Capital Management Co Decreased Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $4.47 Million

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc F (MDT) by 199.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 25,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 38,443 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, up from 12,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $101.75. About 4.18M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC – IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN SIMILAR FOR FISCAL YEAR, CO FISCAL YEAR 2019 REV TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $50 MLN TO $150 MLN; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 23/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO REPURCHASE MINIMUM $1.2B ORDINARY SHRS IN 2019; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 42.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 16,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 21,922 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, down from 38,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $273.31. About 1.57M shares traded or 6.49% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 22/03/2018 – Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Thermo-Tech Windows, LLC; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87M and $935.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,904 shares to 388,721 shares, valued at $45.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,790 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc reported 85,051 shares. Veritable LP has invested 0.08% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Bluestein R H has 1.47% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, Ballentine Prns Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Adage Prtnrs Grp Incorporated Llc reported 1.44 million shares. Janney Cap Lc holds 0.02% or 3,468 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 0.24% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Baxter Bros Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 8,994 shares. 38,200 are owned by Spark Management Limited Liability. Sta Wealth Lc has 5,035 shares. Tru Department Mb Fin Bancorporation N A accumulated 176 shares. Moreover, Davenport & Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.6% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 529,730 shares. 11,155 are owned by Mechanics Bancshares Department. Meiji Yasuda Asset holds 0.48% or 62,532 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldgs owns 0.56% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 212,045 shares.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $282.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive (NYSE:PGR) by 9,290 shares to 27,165 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 4,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).