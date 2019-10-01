Lodestar Investment Counsel Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Trimmed as Stock Value Declined; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Value Declined While Willis Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Holding

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 20.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 41,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 163,267 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.51 million, down from 204,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $70.61. About 9.08M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 08/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Longstanding Commitment to Women’s Economic Empowerment; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves; 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the; 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 26/04/2018 – EXXON, LUKOIL, GAZPROM, TOTAL NOT INTERESTED IN THIS BIDDING ROUND, ZARUBEZHNEFT MAY BID LATER -IRAQI OFFICIAL; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 30/05/2018 – Exxon shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chair roles

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 13,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 727,303 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.81M, down from 740,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 11.20 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.40 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rbo & Company Ltd holds 2.7% or 150,358 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Garde Cap Inc has 0.07% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Geller Advsr Ltd owns 3,779 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Limited accumulated 682,484 shares. Natixis accumulated 69,685 shares. Murphy Capital Mngmt holds 119,058 shares. Sand Hill Glob Ltd Liability Com reported 62,416 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 15,706 shares stake. Beacon owns 95,075 shares. Bp Public Limited Company has 432,000 shares. Grassi Management reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Beck Capital Limited Liability Company owns 12,789 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com accumulated 0.17% or 19,184 shares. Sun Life Finance stated it has 11,555 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,589 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.31% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Rhode Island-based Compton Capital Management Ri has invested 4.55% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Community Tru & Investment reported 352,178 shares stake. State Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 95,837 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr reported 62,251 shares. Tcw Gp reported 2.21 million shares stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% stake. Whittier Com Of Nevada invested 0.98% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hamilton Point Invest Advsr Ltd Liability holds 2.27% or 97,257 shares in its portfolio. Davidson Inv Advsrs has 684,556 shares for 3.9% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks invested in 1.95M shares. 63,296 were reported by Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited. Diversified Tru Communications has invested 0.45% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Lc holds 1.93% or 3.77 million shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust invested in 1.22% or 27,281 shares.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell by 453,507 shares to 454,160 shares, valued at $29.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 720,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 768,290 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.69 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.