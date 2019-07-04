Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by $347,284 as Stock Rose; As Cognizant Technology Sol (CTSH) Share Value Declined, Eastern Bank Has Upped Stake by $1.44 Million

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Sol (CTSH) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 20,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 135,670 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83 million, up from 115,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Sol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $64.18. About 2.74M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 4,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 276,563 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.11 million, down from 280,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $85.64. About 2.25 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 Stratton John G bought $249,875 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 3,455 shares.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $935.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc F (NYSE:MDT) by 25,625 shares to 38,443 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Dividend App Etf (VIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.42B for 26.76 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,801 shares to 232,391 shares, valued at $18.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 11,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,247 shares, and cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).