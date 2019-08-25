Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake; Lone Pine Capital Cut Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Holding By $50.77 Million

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased Union Pacific (UNP) stake by 1.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 2,528 shares as Union Pacific (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc holds 144,373 shares with $24.14M value, down from 146,901 last quarter. Union Pacific now has $112.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.33M shares traded or 6.70% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) stake by 7.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 246,436 shares as Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP)’s stock rose 6.86%. The Lone Pine Capital Llc holds 3.22M shares with $663.30M value, down from 3.47 million last quarter. Canadian Pac Ry Ltd now has $32.45B valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $233.82. About 440,512 shares traded or 3.13% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Canada notifies Canadian Pacific of possible strike; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY RECEIVES 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC ANNOUNCES US$500 MILLION DEBT OFFERING; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY- TENTATIVE 4-YR AGREEMENT WITH CP CONDUCTORS & LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS, 5-YR AGREEMENT WITH KVR CONDUCTORS & LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Deal Subject to Union Ratification; 29/05/2018 – Strike at Canadian Pacific Railway Brings Shipments to a Halt; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – AS A RESULT OF ANNOUNCEMENT, THERE WILL BE NO DISRUPTION TO COMMUTER RAIL COMPANIES OPERATING ON CP’S NETWORK; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel: ‘Positive Result’ for Employees, Canadian Economy; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT 9 AM EASTERN AND CLOSE FRIDAY, MAY 25 AT NOON EASTERN; 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased Vanguard Dividend App Etf (VIG) stake by 3,100 shares to 9,650 valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Index Funds Small Cap (VB) stake by 3,673 shares and now owns 37,834 shares. Vanguard Ftse All World Ex Us (VEU) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills Bankshares And holds 5,409 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Windward Cap Mngmt Co Ca holds 0.08% or 3,883 shares. Scholtz Commerce Ltd Liability Company reported 4,674 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fort Washington Investment Incorporated Oh holds 440,747 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Wunderlich Managemnt, Tennessee-based fund reported 13,374 shares. Pioneer Bankshares N A Or holds 0.23% or 3,245 shares. Hillsdale Management reported 370 shares. Intact Invest Mgmt Inc reported 40,100 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated invested 0.05% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Washington Company reported 0.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Avalon Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 1.03% or 34,000 shares. Amer Assets Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 14.30% above currents $159.98 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, July 19. The company was downgraded on Thursday, June 13 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Monday, July 8.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “International Competition And Trade Uncertainty Weigh On US Rail Volumes For Grain – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Union Pacific and CSX Headed in Different Directions After Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.57 EPS, up 13.33% or $0.42 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $495.45 million for 16.37 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.