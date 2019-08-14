Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Position in Philip Morris International In (PM) as Stock Declined; Aflac (AFL) Holder Caprock Group Trimmed Position by $347,361

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 25.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 4,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 13,729 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 18,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $83.46. About 1.48 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 55.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 7,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 5,666 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 12,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $51.8. About 1.00M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Lc reported 0.11% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 43,224 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company reported 15,901 shares. Regions has invested 0.12% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Jarislowsky Fraser owns 68,663 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.17% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Pitcairn has 0.09% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 16,373 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0.12% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 4,166 shares. Clean Yield Group holds 0.04% or 2,100 shares. Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 9.60M shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank owns 9,376 shares. Horan Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.19% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Summit Fincl Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,778 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.62M for 11.99 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $514.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 763 shares to 3,504 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.23 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.