Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake by $760,800; Market Value Rose; Cedar Rock Capital LTD Continues to Hold Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM)

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 2,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 24,109 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24M, up from 21,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $380.21. About 1.08 million shares traded or 0.05% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CFO SAYS CASH FROM OPERATIONS COULD BE NEGATIVE IN SECOND QUARTER DUE TO PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS- CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – Ankit Panda: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 28/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin, Poland Sign Agreement for Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 MSE Missile; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-MBDA CEO BOUVIER SAYS COMPANY LOOKING AT COOPERATION AGREEMENTS, NOT TAKEOVERS TO GAIN ACCESS TO U.S. MARKET; 19/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gest $522.3M Navy Contract Modification for Trident II Missile Production and System Support; 19/03/2018 – F-16 jet production in India will be exclusive: Lockheed; 02/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $211.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN AERONAUTICS COMPANY – NASA AWARDED LOCKHEED MARTIN SKUNK WORKS A CONTRACT TO DESIGN, BUILD & FLIGHT TEST LOW-BOOM FLIGHT DEMONSTRATOR

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 102,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 9.37M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $828.09M, up from 9.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $73.3. About 5.28M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87M and $935.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 1,170 shares to 76,171 shares, valued at $20.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,790 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Should Investors Feel About Lockheed Martin Corporation's (NYSE:LMT) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance" on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Will Lockheed Martin Corporation's (NYSE:LMT) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: "Lockheed inks $2.4B deal to provide F-35 spares to U.S., foreign customers – Washington Business Journal" on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "White House prepares F-16 sale to Taiwan – Seeking Alpha" published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Do Institutions Own Shares In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: "A trading issue impacted US stock quotes late in the day as Dow flatlined into the close – CNBC" on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Overweight Consumer Staples – Seeking Alpha" published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "4 Reasons Philip Morris International Shouldn't Merge With Altria – Yahoo Finance" on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: "UPDATE: Philip Morris International (PM), Altria Group (MO) said to weigh 58-42% ownership split – Bloomberg (CORRECTION) – StreetInsider.com" published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

