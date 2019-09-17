Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Enbridge (ENB) Holding; John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (HEQ)’s Sentiment Is 4.67

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (HEQ) investors sentiment increased to 4.67 in Q2 2019. It’s up 3.76, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 14 funds increased and started new holdings, while 3 decreased and sold their positions in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund. The funds in our database now hold: 3.28 million shares, up from 1.35 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 3 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

More recent John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “John Hancock Closed-End Funds Declare Quarterly Distributions – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. Also Prnewswire.com published the news titled: “John Hancock Closed-end Funds Portfolio Information Now Available – PR Newswire” on March 07, 2012. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: PCF Tender Results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 07, 2019 was also an interesting one.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $170.14 million. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 31,329 shares traded. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (HEQ) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1% of its portfolio in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund for 136,450 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 260,663 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 204,271 shares. The North Carolina-based Atria Investments Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Clenar Muke Llc, a California-based fund reported 15,100 shares.