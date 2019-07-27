Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Intel (INTC) Holding by $521,997; Stock Value Declined; United Technologies (UTX) Stock Price Rose While Nuveen Asset Management Trimmed Position by $763,136

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Intel (INTC) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 9,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 169,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08M, down from 178,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Intel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40M shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – Intel set to open up more than 6 percent after crushing earnings; 17/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Intel unveils new threat security technology; 13/03/2018 – Senate Intel chairman Burr says expects to back Haspel to head CIA; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 08/05/2018 – Movellus Closes Funding From Intel Capital for Digital Tool Expansion Technology; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 14/03/2018 – V5 Systems to Showcase Market-Ready IoT Technology at Intel Partner Connect 2018; 12/04/2018 – Intel Capital to Headline 37th Annual Michigan Growth Capital Symposium; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.87

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 5,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 206,698 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.64 million, down from 212,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.21M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $249,284 activity.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $935.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 50,048 shares to 108,141 shares, valued at $5.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Dividend App Etf (VIG) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Corp. (NYSE:HRS).

