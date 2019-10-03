Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Position in Mastercard Com (MA) by $646,800 as Stock Rose; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Shares Declined, Holder Albion Financial Group Has Raised Its Holding

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Com (MA) by 182.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,791 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00M, up from 1,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $268.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $6.46 during the last trading session, reaching $264.48. About 4.17M shares traded or 21.39% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 64,899 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.94 million, up from 59,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $73.99. About 6.29 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/05/2018 – Trump asked Commerce chief to look into limits on China’s ZTE -White House; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom’s deal for Qualcomm is in serious jeopardy, might have to abandon bid and come back later; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING PATH TO TAKE QCOM PRIVATE; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm slides after layoffs, regulatory challenges to NXP merger; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: HUNTER ENLISTS DEFENSE SECRETARY MATTIS TO BLOCK QUALCOMM TAKEOVER; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom-Qualcomm tensions rise Tensions […]; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS ITS ONLY CORRESPONDENCE WITH CFIUS “WAS IN RESPONSE TO CFIUS INQUIRIES ABOUT BROADCOM’S NOMINATION OF DIRECTORS TO THE QUALCOMM BOARD”

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $973.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 6,362 shares to 59,897 shares, valued at $10.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc F (NYSE:MDT) by 3,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,918 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. $6.66 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was sold by Mastercard Foundation.

