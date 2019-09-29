Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Holding in Mastercard Com (MA) by $646,800; Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Raised Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 149.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan bought 4,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 7,496 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 5.64M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Com (MA) by 182.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,791 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00M, up from 1,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 2.95 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “JNJ Stock Is Undervalued, but Not Compelling Given These Headwinds – Investorplace.com” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Despite the Headlines – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “$8B in opioid damage demanded from J&J, McKesson – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson’s Dead Serious Opioid Issues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard makes a blockchain move – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mastercard Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard Just Gave Us What We Needed – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

