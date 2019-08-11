Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Blackrock (BLK) Holding by $371,490; Brookside Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Citrix Sys (Call) (CTXS) by $154.42 Million

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Call) (CTXS) by 98.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 689,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The hedge fund held 10,005 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, down from 699,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.98. About 1.77 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 09/05/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $95; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – ALSO APPOINTED SECOND CITRIX SOLUTION PROVIDER DISTRIBUTOR IN AUSTRALIA; 05/04/2018 – lnstart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Rev $2.88B-$2.91B; 28/03/2018 – Citrix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Citrix Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTXS); 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.30; 03/05/2018 – M7 Global Partners Heads to Citrix Synergy 2018; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Targets 2022 Revenue Growth of at Least 6%; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: 01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY, INC v. CITRIX ONLINE, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1869 – 2018-04-26

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 870 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 24,912 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65 million, up from 24,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $11.29 during the last trading session, reaching $426.33. About 645,058 shares traded or 30.47% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC – SUBSIDIARIES OF BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY AND CITI HAVE COMPLETED A US$211.3 MLN TAX EQUITY FINANCING OF PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – BLACKROCK CHIEF EQUITY STRATEGIST KATE MOORE ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 09/03/2018 – BlackRock’s Rieder Says Jobs Report Good for Risk Assets on Wages (Video); 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Statement re Privacy Policy; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Smll Cos: Net Asset Value(s); 28/03/2018 – BlackRock Announces Results of Shareholder Vote at Joint Special Meeting Relating to Reorganizations of Three New Jersey Municipal Closed-End Funds; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Change in Investment Management Fee; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Statement re Submission of Documents; 13/03/2018 – BlackRock’s Lowest Cost ETFs Devour Almost Half of U.S. Flows; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S RIEDER – LIKELY TO SEE SOMETHING CLOSER TO THREE HIKES IN 2019 AS WELL, AND MAYBE A COUPLE INCREMENTAL HIKES IN 2020

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bond ETFs Are Big And Only Getting Bigger – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BlackRock’s Fink Talks US Stocks, China – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BlackRock® Canada Announces Final July Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “An ETF Industry Goliath Could Enter Cannabis ETF Competition – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock Raises $2 Billion for Global Credit Opportunities Fund – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advisors has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Capital Guardian stated it has 0% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Int Ca reported 3,152 shares. M&T Bank reported 0.34% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Linscomb Williams Inc reported 10,771 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. E&G Advsr Lp accumulated 0.42% or 2,230 shares. Provise Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.05% stake. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership has 30,000 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. 128 are owned by Laurion Cap Management Limited Partnership. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% or 167,287 shares. Tompkins Fin has invested 0.61% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Old Second Bank Of Aurora holds 1.83% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 11,992 shares. Tctc Hldgs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 979 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.13% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Cincinnati Fincl Corporation, Ohio-based fund reported 35,000 shares.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87M and $935.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,904 shares to 388,721 shares, valued at $45.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,271 shares, and cut its stake in Metropolitan Life (NYSE:MET).

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $125.66 million for 23.95 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na invested 0.11% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Atria Limited Liability Corp reported 3,355 shares. London Of Virginia accumulated 0.38% or 441,541 shares. 110,870 are owned by King Luther Mgmt. New England Rech Management Incorporated has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Element Mngmt Limited Liability has 16,345 shares. Daiwa Secs Inc has invested 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Contravisory Investment Mngmt reported 2,678 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 0% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 404 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Inc has invested 0.01% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 5,135 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP accumulated 0.12% or 58,561 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Gru Limited Liability Com accumulated 91,500 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,944 shares. 3.07M are owned by First Tru Advisors Lp.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 355,662 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $9.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.