Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Increased Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake By $14.26 Million; Keystone Financial Planning Has Boosted By $1.83 Million Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) stake by 3846.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc acquired 81,471 shares as Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc holds 83,589 shares with $14.66M value, up from 2,118 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc. now has $38.11B valuation. The stock increased 2.11% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $198.51. About 1.02 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA; 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased Cvs Health (CVS) stake by 50.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Keystone Financial Planning Inc acquired 34,555 shares as Cvs Health (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Keystone Financial Planning Inc holds 102,673 shares with $5.54 million value, up from 68,118 last quarter. Cvs Health now has $78.34B valuation. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 9.36 million shares traded or 9.39% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.37% or 43,789 shares. 41,815 are owned by Bailard. Oakworth Cap Inc stated it has 3,419 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.45% or 113,405 shares. Compton Mgmt Ri reported 28,091 shares. Walter And Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv has 0.63% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 26,350 shares. Garland Cap Management accumulated 60,240 shares. Johnson Inc reported 44,389 shares stake. Meridian Mgmt holds 41,320 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh reported 96,159 shares. Security Trust reported 33,563 shares. 2,945 were accumulated by Nuwave Invest Lc. Delta Asset Management Llc Tn holds 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 1,375 shares. Hudock Gp Limited Liability owns 374 shares. 3,869 are owned by Heritage Invsts Management Corporation.

Among 10 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $73.30’s average target is 21.68% above currents $60.24 stock price. CVS Health had 20 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Mizuho. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, April 18. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 4,396 shares to 276,563 valued at $22.11M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) stake by 1,170 shares and now owns 76,171 shares. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

