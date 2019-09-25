Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $847,210; Calamos Wealth Management Raised Its Fidelity National Info Serv (FIS) Stake by $3.71 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 382,351 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.22M, down from 388,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $139.65. About 15.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Fidelity National Info Serv (FIS) by 230.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 30,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 43,614 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, up from 13,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity National Info Serv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $133.3. About 2.30M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,063 were reported by Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 3.67% stake. Sanders Cap Limited Liability stated it has 7.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Colrain Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 6.45% or 42,848 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fosun Int Limited holds 0.23% or 26,230 shares. Oakbrook Invs reported 2.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cypress Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) stated it has 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 29,896 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based American Invest Services Inc has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Park National Oh has 564,294 shares for 4.11% of their portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc owns 241,140 shares for 4.72% of their portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 5.62% or 789,900 shares. Whittier Of Nevada has 3.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $741.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short (BSV) by 13,209 shares to 101,483 shares, valued at $8.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 15,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,320 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).