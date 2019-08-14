Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Decreased By $422,176 Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding; Autodesk (ADSK) Sellers Decreased By 12.79% Their Shorts

Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) had a decrease of 12.79% in short interest. ADSK’s SI was 4.65 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 12.79% from 5.33 million shares previously. With 1.70 million avg volume, 3 days are for Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK)’s short sellers to cover ADSK’s short positions. The SI to Autodesk Inc’s float is 2.13%. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $151.81. About 1.81 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased Union Pacific (UNP) stake by 1.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 2,528 shares as Union Pacific (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc holds 144,373 shares with $24.14 million value, down from 146,901 last quarter. Union Pacific now has $118.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.88% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $168.78. About 2.27M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased Medtronic Plc F (NYSE:MDT) stake by 25,625 shares to 38,443 valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI) stake by 2,218 shares and now owns 77,974 shares. Vanguard Ftse All World Ex Us (VEU) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 8.34% above currents $168.78 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, June 12. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, June 13. Loop Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Monday, April 22. The company was maintained on Monday, July 8 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions reported 186,701 shares. Connecticut-based Founders Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 2.63% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Charter Co invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Chesley Taft And Assoc Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 46,195 shares. Maine-based Spinnaker Trust has invested 0.19% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). North Carolina-based Atria Investments Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Paloma Partners Mngmt Com accumulated 172,528 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 8,600 shares. Valmark Advisers holds 0.01% or 1,707 shares. Barclays Plc holds 799,970 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Prtn Gp Incorporated Hldg Ag has 5.66% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 246,983 shares. Parsons Mngmt Ri stated it has 0.2% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cetera Advsr Llc holds 0.09% or 10,934 shares. 595 are held by Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Legacy Private Trust stated it has 58,154 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.36 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.34 billion. It operates through Architecture, Engineering, and Construction; Manufacturing; Platform Solutions and Emerging Business; and Media and Entertainment divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and Revit software for building information modeling.

