Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Boosted Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $760,800 as Market Value Rose; Pdc Energy (PDCE) Stake Raised by Oslo Asset Management Asa

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 2,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 24,109 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24M, up from 21,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $381.35. About 643,113 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – ACTS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL OF LASTING UP TO EIGHT YEARS, WITH AN OVERALL VALUE OF $200 MLN OR MORE; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS $4.02; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orion Mission; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin secured a $928 million U.S. Air Force contract to build hypersonic weapons, the Pentagon said Wednesday in a statement; 11/04/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 18/04/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Tata Lockheed Martin sets up metal bonding facility in indigenisation push; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – LOCKHEED MARTIN IS PRIME CONTRACTOR OF AWARD WITH CUBIC BEING A MAJOR SUBCONTRACTOR; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for U.S. Air Force’s GPS IIIF Program; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Lockheed Martin Corp. Outlook To Pos, Rtgs Afrmd

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 82,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.34M, up from 982,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.37. About 1.30 million shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 12/03/2018 – PDC Brands Appoints John F. Owen as Chief Fincl Officer; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC; 22/04/2018 – DJ PDC Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCE); 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL REDUCED PDCE IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 12/03/2018 PDC Brands appoints John F. Owen as Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES BCP RAPTOR’S (EAGLECLAW) OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Rev $260.6M; 04/05/2018 – PDC Logic Announces Appointment of Steve Allen to Board of Directors

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87M and $935.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 1,170 shares to 76,171 shares, valued at $20.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 2,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,373 shares, and cut its stake in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,566 are owned by Gulf Int Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd. Telos Management reported 904 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. California-based Whittier Trust has invested 0.08% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Highland Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.22% or 12,000 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp has invested 0.64% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Atalanta Sosnoff Lc holds 2,449 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Weatherstone Mgmt holds 1,127 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services stated it has 0.09% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Eqis Cap holds 5,711 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 27,185 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Franklin Resource accumulated 681,931 shares. Comerica Retail Bank owns 0.12% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 49,991 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc owns 43,429 shares. Founders Financial Ltd has 0.36% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold PDCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Run Capital Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 1.75% or 135,000 shares. Oslo Asset As reported 9.72% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Loomis Sayles And LP owns 390,728 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc has 16,645 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) invested in 8 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Group Inc Inc Nv reported 0.01% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). First Tru Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 105,045 shares. Fmr Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Art Advisors Ltd Liability reported 31,900 shares stake. Harris Assocs Limited Partnership owns 2.09 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1.18M shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Company holds 0% or 6,084 shares. D E Shaw And Company has 0% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Proshare Advsrs Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).