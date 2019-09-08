Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Boosted Stake in Eaton Plc (ETN) by $436,800 as Stock Price Rose; Hg Vora Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by $12.50 Million as Share Value Declined

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 7.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93 million, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.79. About 1.62 million shares traded or 0.50% up from the average. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 5,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 138,445 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15 million, up from 132,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $83.25. About 1.91M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $19.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. DRH’s profit will be $50.09 million for 9.41 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 1.36 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teachers Annuity Association Of America reported 191,753 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Eii Cap Mgmt invested 0.53% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Cornerstone Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Macquarie Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Glenmede Trust Company Na stated it has 539 shares. Vanguard owns 0.01% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 32.45M shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Public Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 31,504 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 25,863 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has 168,817 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 80,527 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech Inc accumulated 63,564 shares or 0% of the stock.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87M and $935.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 8,599 shares to 90,320 shares, valued at $8.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,475 shares, and cut its stake in Metropolitan Life (NYSE:MET).