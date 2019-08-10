Lodestar Investment Counsel Decreased Stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by $418,792; As Brown & Brown (BRO) Shares Rose, Orrstown Financial Services Has Upped Holding

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 25.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 4,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 13,729 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 18,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.59. About 2.87 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) by 2637.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 21,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% . The institutional investor held 22,447 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.74. About 836,316 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 30C; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO)

Since July 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $179,806 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold BRO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 193.20 million shares or 3.24% less from 199.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 0.02% stake. Prudential Public Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 17,500 shares. Clarkston Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 4.90 million shares or 4.79% of their US portfolio. 1.75M are held by Diamond Hill Mgmt. First Eagle Investment Limited Liability Corp reported 11.32M shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset invested 0.02% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). 21.65 million are held by Blackrock. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 0% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 34,510 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Select Equity Group LP has 0% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 9.33 million shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 545 shares or 0% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0.01% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 9,445 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 123,452 shares. Pggm Invests has 717,940 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inccom (NYSE:HIG) by 13,651 shares to 2,080 shares, valued at $103,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,524 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87M and $935.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Dividend App Etf (VIG) by 3,100 shares to 9,650 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 50,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 2,402 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stellar Capital Limited Liability reported 3,288 shares. Moreover, Anchor Cap Ltd has 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation reported 16.38 million shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Wellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.49% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Alethea Capital Limited Company, California-based fund reported 28,287 shares. Moreover, First Commonwealth Corp Pa has 0.13% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation stated it has 76,255 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Advsrs Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 19,374 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 2.10 million shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Exane Derivatives holds 47,367 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 345,777 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Chilton Investment Ltd holds 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 3,734 shares.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.07 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.