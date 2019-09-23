Lodestar Investment Counsel Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding By $847,210; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB)

Among 4 analysts covering Mitchells Butlers PLC (LON:MAB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mitchells Butlers PLC has GBX 430 highest and GBX 270 lowest target. GBX 382.50’s average target is 2.49% above currents GBX 373.22 stock price. Mitchells Butlers PLC had 18 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Berenberg. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, May 24. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, September 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Wednesday, July 31. Peel Hunt downgraded it to “Add” rating and GBX 425 target in Tuesday, September 10 report. The stock of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 12 by HSBC. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital on Tuesday, April 2 with “Hold”. See Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) latest ratings:

10/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 375.00 New Target: GBX 425.00 Downgrade

09/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 280.00 New Target: GBX 430.00 Upgrade

30/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 375.00 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 310.00 New Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 360.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 325.00 New Target: GBX 375.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 340.00 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 265.00 New Target: GBX 360.00 Upgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 310.00 New Target: GBX 325.00 Upgrade

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) stake by 1.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 6,370 shares as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc holds 382,351 shares with $51.22M value, down from 388,721 last quarter. Microsoft Corporation now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Retail Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 45,261 shares. 6.28 million were accumulated by Veritas Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership. Eagle Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 8.8% or 18.78 million shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 3.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 375,145 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv owns 132,590 shares for 4.12% of their portfolio. Sterneck Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nfc Invs Limited Liability has 2,062 shares. Thomas Story Son Limited Com reported 1,500 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has invested 2.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Srs Inv Lc holds 5.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.97M shares. Md Sass Services Incorporated reported 1.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lyon Street Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Becker Management accumulated 655,047 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 3.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barr E S Company invested in 9,978 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock at Highs for More than Dividend and Buybacks – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: A Big Tech Darling – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is MSFT Stock a Buy With Earnings and xCloud Launch on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 6.36% above currents $139.44 stock price. Microsoft had 25 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, April 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $15500 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13100 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 19.

Mitchells & Butlers plc operates managed restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company has market cap of 1.60 billion GBP. The firm operates its restaurants and pubs under the Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper's Lodge, Oak Tree, Stonehouse, and Premium Country Pubs brand names. It has a 14.52 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the leisure retailing, property management, property development, and financing activities.