Lodestar Investment Counsel Decreased Its Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) as Stock Rose; Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Holder Marshfield Associates Cut Its Stake

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 2,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 144,373 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.14M, down from 146,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $166.12. About 3.20M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp. (MCO) by 0.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 3,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.57M, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Moody’s Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $217.37. About 645,142 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 24/05/2018 – POTENTIAL LOSSES TO MAYBANK FROM HYFLUX LIKELY LIMITED: MOODY’S; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $189 Million Of Subprime Rmbs Issued In 2002-2006; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ratings On Repack Notes Of Codeis Securities Sa Compartment A0068; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes Of Sgcms 2016-C5; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S ON SPAIN SAYS DO NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL CHANGES IN DEBT BURDEN; DEBT-TO-GDP RATIO IS LIKELY TO REMAIN OVER 90% FOR SOME YEARS; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA1 RATINGS TO $475 MLN NYC MUNI WATER’S 2018 SERIES DD; OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Trump Administration’s Infrastructure Plan Provides Opportunities For Public & Project Finance; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Caa1 Cfr To Buena Vista Gaming Authority; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades To A1 From A2 Special Tax Rating For St. Clair County, Al; Affirms Aa2 Issuer Rating; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS LOOKING AHEAD OVER NEXT DECADE, U.S. FACES ADVERSE FISCAL DYNAMICS DUE TO RISING AGEING-RELATED ENTITLEMENT SPENDING, HIGHER DEBT SERVICE PAYMENTS

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $935.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,740 shares to 223,324 shares, valued at $12.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Co has 1,897 shares. Schafer Cullen Mngmt Inc owns 0.04% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 14,359 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.45% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.51% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Amp Capital Investors Limited holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 507,835 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 7,982 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited accumulated 799,970 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Wespac Advisors Lc holds 2.12% or 18,361 shares. 1.22M are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Dorsey Wright And Associates holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,715 shares. New Vernon Invest Limited Liability invested in 2,985 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Harvey Lc invested in 2,338 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 9,066 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Moneta Grp Incorporated Inv Advsr Ltd accumulated 2,620 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.35% or 68,615 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Union Pacific and CSX Headed in Different Directions After Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Management Presents at Cowen 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference Presentation (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.68B for 17.09 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Llc reported 145,416 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation reported 345,269 shares. Agf Invs Incorporated has invested 1.98% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Scout Invs Incorporated holds 0.68% or 182,552 shares in its portfolio. Oxbow Limited Liability has 0.57% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 25,717 shares. State Teachers Retirement owns 223,320 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Llc invested in 105,970 shares. Sarasin Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 26,164 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Investec Asset reported 2.02 million shares stake. 2,540 were accumulated by Advisors Asset Mgmt. Lord Abbett And Co Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 78,398 shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv, a Indiana-based fund reported 1,646 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).