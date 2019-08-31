Lodestar Investment Counsel Boosted Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $569,220; P-A-W Capital Has Trimmed Varonis Sys (VRNS) Position as Market Valuation Rose

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $68.32. About 218,152 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Rev $61.5M-$62.5M; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 223,324 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06M, up from 212,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $935.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 8,942 shares to 66,259 shares, valued at $13.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,210 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Com reported 1,310 shares stake. South Street Lc reported 29,565 shares. Mechanics Retail Bank Department owns 0.62% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 50,569 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Grp Inc Limited holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5.45M shares. Beacon Group holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 142,466 shares. Moreover, Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company has 0.87% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 28.30 million shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 491,994 shares. Page Arthur B holds 0.4% or 8,910 shares in its portfolio. Barbara Oil Company invested in 68,951 shares. 776,587 are held by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Citizens Bank And Tru owns 0.98% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 163,230 shares. Cap Guardian Tru Commerce has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Csat Advisory Lp has invested 0.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.24% or 257,353 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “From Cisco to Advance Auto Parts: Execs at top Triangle employers talk trade war – Triangle Business Journal” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Selling Your Shares of Cisco Systems – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Investigate Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) At US$62.67? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Varonis Announces â€œPartners in Excellenceâ€ Channel Award Winners – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Shares of Varonis Systems Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush Upgrades Varonis Systems On Shift To Subscription Model – Benzinga” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.05% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) or 4,530 shares. 27,876 were accumulated by Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Com. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking stated it has 16,638 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 439,377 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Communication owns 37,490 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). 3,500 are held by Northeast Financial Consultants. Coe Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.22% or 17,610 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust, a New York-based fund reported 4,297 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.12% or 5,100 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 2.71 million shares stake. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) or 38,450 shares. 43,230 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Tudor Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 6,230 shares.