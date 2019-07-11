Lodestar Investment Counsel Boosted Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position; Therapeuticsmd (TXMD) Has 1.85 Sentiment

Therapeuticsmd Inc (TXMD) investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.99, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 76 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 41 decreased and sold their stock positions in Therapeuticsmd Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 184.60 million shares, up from 183.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Therapeuticsmd Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 28 Increased: 49 New Position: 27.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased Cisco Systems (CSCO) stake by 5.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc acquired 10,740 shares as Cisco Systems (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc holds 223,324 shares with $12.06M value, up from 212,584 last quarter. Cisco Systems now has $244.56B valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $57.13. About 16.70 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video)

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 11,227 shares to 210,000 valued at $29.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) stake by 8,599 shares and now owns 90,320 shares. Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12 to “Equal-Weight”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. Citigroup maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Oppenheimer And has invested 0.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 181,910 shares for 3.34% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bb&T Corporation has 1.2% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.24M shares. Chilton Investment Company Ltd accumulated 142,209 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fil holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 11.44M shares. Cardinal Cap reported 1.94% stake. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 16,688 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Ccm Advisers Lc holds 272,790 shares or 2.47% of its portfolio. Intact Inv holds 0.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 197,900 shares. Smith Chas P Associates Pa Cpas holds 3.52% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 532,366 shares. Oregon-based Cutler Counsel Limited has invested 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Shamrock Asset Management Lc accumulated 2,770 shares. Bontempo Ohly Cap Mngmt accumulated 68,888 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.28% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. $557,404 worth of stock was bought by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco (CSCO) to Acquire Acacia Communications (ACIA) for $2.6 Billion – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco (CSCO) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. operates as a womenÂ’s health care product company. The company has market cap of $617.53 million. The firm makes and distributes prescription and over-the-counter product lines, including prenatal vitamins, iron supplements, and natural menopause relief products under the vitaMedMD brand, as well as generic formulations of its prescription prenatal vitamins products under the BocaGreenMD Prena1 name. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,870 activity.

More notable recent TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TherapeuticsMD: Dilution Risk Overblown – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMCH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On TherapeuticsMD, Rite Aid And More – Benzinga” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Healthcare tops midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.17 EPS, down 13.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by TherapeuticsMD, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% negative EPS growth.

Daruma Capital Management Llc holds 3.94% of its portfolio in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. for 7.11 million shares. 1492 Capital Management Llc owns 654,207 shares or 2.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, J. Goldman & Co Lp has 0.54% invested in the company for 1.98 million shares. The California-based Nicholas Investment Partners Lp has invested 0.41% in the stock. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, a New York-based fund reported 112,000 shares.