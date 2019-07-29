Lodestar Investment Counsel Boosted Eaton Plc (ETN) Holding By $436,800; Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Has 1.26 Sentiment

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 39 funds increased and started new holdings, while 31 sold and decreased their equity positions in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust. The funds in our database reported: 13.51 million shares, down from 14.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 22 Increased: 27 New Position: 12.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) stake by 4.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc acquired 5,460 shares as Eaton Corp Plc (ETN)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc holds 138,445 shares with $11.15M value, up from 132,985 last quarter. Eaton Corp Plc now has $34.51B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $81.57. About 1.78M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) stake by 8,599 shares to 90,320 valued at $8.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 2,128 shares and now owns 50,210 shares. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Eaton had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) on Tuesday, March 12 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 4. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, March 4 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfe Inv Counsel has invested 0.61% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 27,246 are held by Meiji Yasuda Life Insur. 35,264 were reported by Daiwa Group Inc Incorporated Inc. Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 444,340 shares. Us Retail Bank De stated it has 0.08% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Bancorporation Of The West reported 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Girard Prtn Ltd invested in 4,202 shares. Nine Masts Ltd invested in 60 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 82,408 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 5,278 are owned by Telemus Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Dana Investment Advisors has 0.72% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 189,257 shares. Comerica Financial Bank owns 123,558 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 221 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has 98 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.81 billion. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 3.71% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust for 343,923 shares. Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. owns 584,218 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Wealth Partners Llc has 0.8% invested in the company for 227,700 shares. The Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Management Llc. has invested 0.12% in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp., a Illinois-based fund reported 43,283 shares.

