Locust Wood Capital Advisers Upped Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding; Raymond James Financial (RJF) Sentiment Is 0.97

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 23.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc acquired 15,860 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc holds 84,165 shares with $30.64M value, up from 68,305 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $213.49B valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 6.85 million shares traded or 52.81% up from the average. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – BOEING – CONTRACT IS TO PROVIDE AND MANAGE CONSUMABLE MATERIAL FOR F/A-18 DEPOT MAINTENANCE WITH OPTION FOR FIVE ADDITIONAL YEARS; 18/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS EU SUBSIDIES HARM BOEING, CLEARING WAY FOR SANCTIONS; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Co; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES-PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT SUBJECT TO AMERICAN SATISFYING SOME CONDITIONS,OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE 14 MORE BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2027, 2028; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 22/03/2018 – ANA 9202.T SAYS TO BUY TWO BOEING 777F AIRCRAFT; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner makes maiden flight; 12/03/2018 – BOEING, TURKISH AIRLINES FINALIZE DEAL FOR UP TO 30 787 DREAMLI; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Company: 1st Quarter Results

Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 165 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 170 reduced and sold stakes in Raymond James Financial Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 92.55 million shares, down from 94.48 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Raymond James Financial Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 140 Increased: 114 New Position: 51.

The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $84.2. About 1.45M shares traded or 55.96% up from the average. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) has declined 11.35% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.69 billion. The firm operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other divisions. It has a 11.93 P/E ratio. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties.

Analysts await Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 18.45% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.68 per share. RJF’s profit will be $276.31M for 10.58 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Raymond James Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.56% EPS growth.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc holds 10.94% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. for 2.43 million shares. Rr Partners Lp owns 636,462 shares or 5.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, South Street Advisors Llc has 3.11% invested in the company for 123,610 shares. The New York-based Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. has invested 2.9% in the stock. Davis Capital Partners Llc, a California-based fund reported 375,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hgk Asset Inc has 0.27% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,553 shares. Cibc Asset Inc accumulated 0.11% or 50,835 shares. Moreover, Haverford Tru has 0.05% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,217 shares. First Financial Corporation In reported 680 shares stake. Stoneridge Prtn Lc holds 0.73% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,651 shares. Nbt National Bank & Trust N A holds 0.84% or 12,858 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.76% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 109,503 shares. Yhb Investment Advsr owns 1,475 shares. 267,000 were reported by Theleme Prns Llp. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.7% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 100,439 shares. Gladius Capital Mgmt Lp owns 4,381 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. North Point Portfolio Managers Corporation Oh invested in 553 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.84% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA).

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $434.50’s average target is 14.53% above currents $379.39 stock price. Boeing had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $37000 target in Monday, May 13 report. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $470 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock of The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report. The stock has “Peer Perform” rating by Wolfe Research on Thursday, July 25.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased Linde Plc (Call) stake by 125,900 shares to 318,000 valued at $63.85 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 309,540 shares and now owns 395,589 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.