Locust Wood Capital Advisers Trimmed Its Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) as Share Price Rose; American Express (AXP) Stock Rose While Check Capital Management Lowered Stake by $1.89 Million

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 58,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 192,530 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.60 million, down from 251,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.11 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 17,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 542,250 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.27 million, down from 559,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 3.15 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,180 shares to 83,365 shares, valued at $15.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 73,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.90 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F also sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94M and $1.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Sys (NYSE:ADS) by 3,775 shares to 257,227 shares, valued at $45.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (Walt) (NYSE:DIS) by 4,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (Call) (BRKB).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.94 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.